Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 29, 2016

New Orleans Life / News & Politics

New Orleans to end glass recycling pickup in French Quarter and DDD

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge i-10_1-12-16.jpg
Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" turnout from eligible properties. The last day for curbside pickup is Jan. 12, 2017. Beginning Jan. 14, glass will be accepted at monthly drop-offs at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave. from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.

Curbside recycling returned downtown in 2014. But in the first several months after the city expanded its recycling program to accept glass last fall, only about 40 of more than 4,000 eligible properties — less than 1 percent — were using the service. The city contracted Empire Janitorial Sales & Services for downtown trash pickup in 2014, charging households $2.27 a month for trash and recycling pickup. Monthly sanitation charges bumped up to $3.50 when glass was added.

Now, however, glass can be recycled citywide, but only through the drop-offs. People can bring up to 20 pounds of glass in addition to other accepted recyclable materials (including most paper products, No. 1-7 plastics, metals, Mardi Gras beads, batteries, light bulbs and electronics).

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of Glass Recycling, recycling

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation