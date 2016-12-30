Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, December 30, 2016

Gov. John Bel Edwards to ring in New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest (sorta)

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge Ryan Seacrest, one of the stars of the awkwardly named Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017.
When you think Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017, naturally you think "Gov. John Bel Edwards!" — and indeed the governor, with his wife Donna Edwards, will be appearing on the New Orleans segment of the ABC New Year's Eve televised extravaganza tomorrow night.

No, Seacrest won't be in New Orleans for the fleur-de-lis drop (that duty will be handled by actress Lucy Hale), but the Edwardses will appear with Hale at 11:50 p.m. to "discuss Louisiana’s culture and the resiliency of the people of the state following a challenging year," according to a press release from the governor's office. Meanwhile, as earlier reported, the often-boozy correspondents from CNN's New Year's team will be holding down the fort at The Spotted Cat on Frenchmen Street.

