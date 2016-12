New Orleans to add 55 new speeding "traffic safety cameras" in early 2017

click to enlarge KEVIN ALLMAN

You'll see dozens more of these around New Orleans in 2017.

The cameras will be activated in the following locations:

Napoleon Ave. @ St. George’s Episcopal School

Fontainebleau Ave. @ St. Rita Catholic School

Prentiss Ave. @ Holy Cross School

Martin Luther King Blvd. @ Sylvanie Williams Prep

S. Carrollton Ave. @ Lafayette School

Canal St. @ St. John Lutheran School

Napoleon Ave. @ St. Stephen School

St. Bernard Ave. @ Nelson Elementary School

Magazine St. @ St. Katherine Drexel

L.B. Landry Ave. @ Fischer Elementary

Jackson Ave. @ Mahalia Jackson Elementary

Bienville St. @ Success Prep

S. Carrollton Ave. @ Stuart Hall School

Jefferson Ave. @ Isidore Newman

Canal St. @ Warren Easton High School

Esplanade Ave. @ Bricolage Academy

Mirabeau St. / Louisa St. @ Parkview Elementary

Broadway St. @ Audubon Charter School

Trafalgar St. @ Langston Hughes Elementary

Robert E. Lee Blvd. @ Mount Carmel High School

Berkley Drive @ Algiers Tech Academy

Spanish Fort Blvd. @ St Pius X School

Paris Ave. @ St Leo the Great

Magnolia St. @ KIPP Central

Magazine Ave. @ Ecole Bilingue

Baronne St. @ Good Shepard School

N. Dorgenois St. @ Life Christ Christian Academy

A.P. Tureaud Ave. @ St. Augustine High School

Esplanade Ave. @ McDonogh 28 Elementary

Nashville Ave. /Freret St. @ Lusher Middle & High Schools

Broadway St. @ Lusher Elementary

Orleans Ave. @ Wheatley Elementary

Something to add to your New Year's resolutions: Stop speeding — or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a doubling of the current number of cameras, which total 66.The additions were announced in October as part of the 2017 municipal budget and approved by the New Orleans City Council in November, and are expected to reap $5 million in revenue for the city. The rollout begins Jan. 9.Revenue wasn't mentioned in the city's press release this morning, which stated that the goal of the new cameras was "to deter red light violations, reduce speeding violations, increase traffic situational awareness and reduce collision severity." Forty-five of the new cameras will be placed at 32 locations around town, while the other 10 new cameras are mobile units that can be deployed as necessary. Municipal fines for speeding in New Orleans range from $157.50 (1 to 9 miles per hour over the posted limit) to $282.50 (15 to 20 miles per hour over the posted limit). Anyone exceeding the speed limit by 20 miles per hour or more must make a court appearance. A full list of locations in New Orleans where traffic cameras are installed is here . Below is the list of cameras to be installed in 2017.