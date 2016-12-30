New Orleans to add 55 new speeding "traffic safety cameras" in early 2017

click to enlarge
-
KEVIN ALLMAN
-
You'll see dozens more of these around New Orleans in 2017.
Something to add to your New Year's resolutions: Stop speeding — or at least keep an eye out for the 55 new "traffic safety cameras" that City Hall will be deploying in school zones in early 2017. That's almost a doubling of the current number of cameras, which total 66.
The additions were announced in October as part of the 2017 municipal budget and approved by the New Orleans City Council in November, and are expected to reap $5 million in revenue for the city. The rollout begins Jan. 9.
Revenue wasn't mentioned in the city's press release this morning, which stated that the goal of the new cameras was "to deter red light violations, reduce speeding violations, increase traffic situational awareness and reduce collision severity."
Forty-five of the new cameras will be placed at 32 locations around town, while the other 10 new cameras are mobile units that can be deployed as necessary.
Municipal fines for speeding in New Orleans
range from $157.50 (1 to 9 miles per hour over the posted limit) to $282.50 (15 to 20 miles per hour over the posted limit). Anyone exceeding the speed limit by 20 miles per hour or more must make a court appearance.
A full list of locations in New Orleans where traffic cameras are installed is here
. Below is the list of cameras to be installed in 2017.
The cameras will be activated in the following locations:
Napoleon Ave. @ St. George’s Episcopal School
Fontainebleau Ave. @ St. Rita Catholic School
Prentiss Ave. @ Holy Cross School
Martin Luther King Blvd. @ Sylvanie Williams Prep
S. Carrollton Ave. @ Lafayette School
Canal St. @ St. John Lutheran School
Napoleon Ave. @ St. Stephen School
St. Bernard Ave. @ Nelson Elementary School
Magazine St. @ St. Katherine Drexel
L.B. Landry Ave. @ Fischer Elementary
Jackson Ave. @ Mahalia Jackson Elementary
Bienville St. @ Success Prep
S. Carrollton Ave. @ Stuart Hall School
Jefferson Ave. @ Isidore Newman
Canal St. @ Warren Easton High School
Esplanade Ave. @ Bricolage Academy
Mirabeau St. / Louisa St. @ Parkview Elementary
Broadway St. @ Audubon Charter School
Trafalgar St. @ Langston Hughes Elementary
Robert E. Lee Blvd. @ Mount Carmel High School
Berkley Drive @ Algiers Tech Academy
Spanish Fort Blvd. @ St Pius X School
Paris Ave. @ St Leo the Great
Magnolia St. @ KIPP Central
Magazine Ave. @ Ecole Bilingue
Baronne St. @ Good Shepard School
N. Dorgenois St. @ Life Christ Christian Academy
A.P. Tureaud Ave. @ St. Augustine High School
Esplanade Ave. @ McDonogh 28 Elementary
Nashville Ave. /Freret St. @ Lusher Middle & High Schools
Broadway St. @ Lusher Elementary
Orleans Ave. @ Wheatley Elementary