Friday, December 30, 2016

Music & Nightlife / Events & Festivals / Parades / Second Lines & Brass Bands

Second line Sunday: Perfect Gentlemen's parade

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 5:12 PM

  • Perfect Gentlemen SAPC

Perfect Gentlemen S.A. & P. Club

featuring

Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club

Devastation S.A. & P. Club and Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club

and

TBC Brass Band

(route details below)


START: Canal & Rampart, make a right on Rampart St, continue down Rampart St. to Earhart, quick right onto Earhart St to Simon Bolivar, left onto Simon Bolivar, down Simon Bolivar.

Rolling in @ “The Hotspot Barber Shop” Devastation S.A. & P. Club left onto Martin Luther King (Rolling in Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club) Continue down MLK to Baronne St, right on Barrone.

STOP: 1523 Barrone picking up Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club Continue down Barrone to 2nd Street, make a right on 2nd Street and continue down

STOP: 2nd & Dryades proceed down 2nd to Danneel, make a left on Danneel to Washington, make a right on Washington

STOP: “Purple Rain Bar” Proceed down to LaSalle, make right from LaSalle to Foucher Street.

STOP: “The Other Place Bar” Right on Danneel St, continue down Danneel to “The Glass Stone” — Disband.


Please leave your troubles and attitudes at home. Come out to have a good time!


Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.




