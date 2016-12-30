Sherlock returns with a new season on PBS starting Sunday



Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock, Season 4

It has been exactly three years since BBC crime drama Sherlock debuted a new season of episodes (though a new one-off special aired a year ago). The long wait for a full dose of Sherlock comes to an end this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 with the debut of Sherlock, Season 4.

For those unfamiliar with television’s most strikingly original show, Sherlock updates the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Victorian detective Sherlock Holmes to modern day London. Benedict Cumberbatch plays the title role (which made him a star upon the show’s 2010 debut) while Martin Freeman play Holmes’ sidekick Dr. Watson (who now writes of the duo’s adventures in a blog). Each season of Sherlock consists of three feature-length episodes (90-minutes or longer) that put most of Hollywood’s current crime-thriller output to shame.

Season Four’s three episodes will debut on consecutive Sundays, airing locally on WYES on Jan. 1, 8 and 15 at 8:00 p.m., 9:30 p.m., then later that night at 1:30 a.m. ad 3:00 a.m. Those who have forsaken broadcast and cable TV for streaming can purchase Sherlock, Season 4 today at Google Play and Amazon, but you can’t watch it until the day after each episode airs on PBS. (All 10 current episodes of the series — everything before Season 4 — are available for streaming on Netflix, and are ideally suited to binge-watching on a holiday weekend like this one.)

There is plenty of spoiler-type info on Season 4 available on the web, but we are not going to point you to any of it because we don’t want to risk seeing it ourselves. Happy New Year!