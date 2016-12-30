Friday, December 30, 2016
Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC
By Kevin Allman
on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 2:40 PM
Sidney Torres IV in the trailer for his new CNBC series, The Deed.
New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" (and possible mayoral candidate?
) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first — an investment reality show
called The Deed
— premieres March 1 at 9 p.m. Central time on CNBC
.
Today Torres shared an extended trailer for the show on his Instagram account. It's very Sid all the way. Check it out — and read our June cover story on Torres here
.
