Friday, December 30, 2016

New Orleans Life / Reality TV / TV

Watch: Trailer for The Deed, Sidney Torres' new show on CNBC

click to enlarge Sidney Torres IV in the trailer for his new CNBC series, The Deed.
New Orleans' real estate mogul, garbage guru and self-described "serial entrepreneur" (and possible mayoral candidate?) Sidney Torres IV has had more than one TV project in the works, but his first — an investment reality show called The Deed — premieres March 1 at 9 p.m. Central time on CNBC.

Today Torres shared an extended trailer for the show on his Instagram account. It's very Sid all the way. Check it out — and read our June cover story on Torres here.


