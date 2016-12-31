RIP Carl Anthony Barbarin

Carl Chaisson

Carl Anthony Barbarin

Sunrise: October 22, 1985 - Sunset: December 24, 2016

New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. Trumpet player Carl Barbarin, band director at William J. Fischer Middle School, passed away December 24, 2016 at the young age of 31. The tight-knit music community is still reeling in shock after it was announced that he suffered a heart attack after complaining for several days of chest pains.

Speaking about his long-time friend and colleague, trombonist Lamar Head credited Barbarin with helping him and many other musicians go to college. “We had a friendly rivalry in high school. After he graduated, he went on to Grambling. I thought I couldn’t afford to go. But he reached out to me and others who weren’t going to school, pushed us all to go to college. With his help, I applied to five colleges including Texas Southern University in Houston. Me, ‘Bogie’ (trumpeter Eric Gordon) and Carl all ended up getting granted scholarships. That’s how he was. He was someone who brought along six to seven musicians with him on every opportunity that opened to him.”

Eventually Carl ended up graduating from Talladega College before returning home to New Orleans where he landed a job as band director for William J. Fischer Middle School on the Westbank. This was his first year teaching at the school. In addition to working full time as a band director, Carl also performed with One Mind Brass Band, one of the notable bands that emerged after Hurricane Katrina.

Lamar said that while Carl rarely discussed health issues he had been complaining about chest pain for days and taking Tums. He noted too that the young musician was under a great deal of duress trying to meet the demands of his new job. “He always expressed stress about being a band director, struggling to get equipment, getting the students together and ready to perform for Mardi Gras parades, having to go above and beyond to make sure their product is presentable. That is life of band director. Ninety percent of the time, they go in their own pocket just to get the job done.”

Carl Barbarin Funeral Program

Services for Carl Barbarin will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Beacon Light International Baptist Cathedral, 1937 Mirabeau Ave. New Orleans, La 70122. Viewing will be held at 9am, services to follow at 10am. Large scale musical tributes are planned for his send off to include his students, colleagues, mentors and elders.









