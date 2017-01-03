Tuesday, January 3, 2017
12 Twelfth Night events in New Orleans
By Kat Stromquist
Jan 3, 2017
Recovered from the holidays yet? No? Sorry to hear that, but it's time to rustle up a second (or third) wind for Twelfth Night — for you recent arrivals out there, the holiday also known as Epiphany is the kickoff to Carnival season.
A mix of events both established and new marks the occasion. Find them after the jump.
- Pizza Nola Carnival Kickoff. In the morning, a police motorcade escorts the year's first Dong Phuong king cakes to Pizza Nola; there’s live music and free coffee and king cake. 7 a.m.
- Rites, Rituals and Revelry: The History of Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The Historic New Orleans Collection kicks off its Carnival-themed gallery tours today. If you can't make it on Twelfth Night you can catch the tour Tuesday-Sunday through Feb. 24. 11 a.m.
- Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes and Culture Grand Opening. A new museum (1010 Conti St.) focuses on Carnival culture. Its grand opening party features Champagne and king cake. 7 p.m.
- Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc Parade. The krewe celebrates Joan of Arc’s birthday with a parade; catch it (and their handmade throws) around the French Quarter. Here's a route map. 7 p.m.
- Phunny Phorty Phellows. A costumed krewe rides the Uptown streetcar line with a brass band beginning at 7 p.m.
- Societe des Champs-Elysees. For its inaugural outing, the costumed krewe goes for a spin on the Rampart streetcar line. 7:30 p.m.
- Twelfth Night Ball feat. Davis Rogan, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson. A probably self-explanatory evening of music takes place at Buffa’s Lounge. 8 p.m.
- Twelfth Night feat. Creole String Beans. The local swamp rock outfit plays at Chickie Wah Wah's Twelfth Night party. 8 p.m.
- Big Wig Ball. New Orleans Opera Association’s Carnival-themed fancy-dress party invites revelers to don their most extravagant wigs, Marie Antoinette style.
There’s king cake, Louisiana-inspired food by Ralph Brennan and more. 8 p.m.
- Twelfth Night Party. Costumes are required to get in to the party at Vaughan’s Lounge, and Storyville Stompers perform. 9 p.m.
- Twelfth Night feat. Lowdown Brass Band, Ricky B, MC Sweet Tea & the Tassty Hotzzz, Organized Crime. Siberia hosts its own Carnival kickoff party. 10 p.m.
- Bal Masque. If you’re feeling flush, the Link Stryjewski Foundation's Carnival-themed fundraiser is a two-night extravaganza featuring a seated patron dinner by Mario Batali (Friday) and a masked black tie gala (Saturday). Tickets start at a cool $1,000, but hey, isn’t a good splurge what Carnival is all about?
