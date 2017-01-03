Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

12 Twelfth Night events in New Orleans

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge CREATIVE COMMONS/PHIL DENTON
  • CREATIVE COMMONS/PHIL DENTON


Recovered from the holidays yet? No? Sorry to hear that, but it's time to rustle up a second (or third) wind for Twelfth Night  —  for you recent arrivals out there, the holiday also known as Epiphany is the kickoff to Carnival season.

A mix of events both established and new marks the occasion. Find them after the jump. 

  • Pizza Nola Carnival Kickoff. In the morning, a police motorcade escorts the year's first Dong Phuong king cakes to Pizza Nola; there’s live music and free coffee and king cake. 7 a.m.

  • Rites, Rituals and Revelry: The History of Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The Historic New Orleans Collection kicks off its Carnival-themed gallery tours today. If you can't make it on Twelfth Night you can catch the tour Tuesday-Sunday through Feb. 24. 11 a.m.

  • Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes and Culture Grand Opening. A new museum (1010 Conti St.) focuses on Carnival culture. Its grand opening party features Champagne and king cake. 7 p.m.

  • Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc Parade. The krewe celebrates Joan of Arc’s birthday with a parade; catch it (and their handmade throws) around the French Quarter. Here's a route map. 7 p.m.

  • Phunny Phorty Phellows. A costumed krewe rides the Uptown streetcar line with a brass band beginning at 7 p.m.

  • Societe des Champs-Elysees. For its inaugural outing, the costumed krewe goes for a spin on the Rampart streetcar line. 7:30 p.m.

  • Twelfth Night Ball feat. Davis Rogan, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson. A probably self-explanatory evening of music takes place at Buffa’s Lounge. 8 p.m.

  • Twelfth Night feat. Creole String Beans. The local swamp rock outfit plays at Chickie Wah Wah's Twelfth Night party. 8 p.m.

  • Big Wig Ball. New Orleans Opera Association’s Carnival-themed fancy-dress party invites revelers to don their most extravagant wigs, Marie Antoinette style.
    There’s king cake, Louisiana-inspired food by Ralph Brennan and more. 8 p.m.

  • Twelfth Night Party. Costumes are required to get in to the party at Vaughan’s Lounge, and Storyville Stompers perform. 9 p.m.

  • Twelfth Night feat. Lowdown Brass Band, Ricky B, MC Sweet Tea & the Tassty Hotzzz, Organized Crime. Siberia hosts its own Carnival kickoff party. 10 p.m.

  • Bal Masque. If you’re feeling flush, the Link Stryjewski Foundation's Carnival-themed fundraiser is a two-night extravaganza featuring a seated patron dinner by Mario Batali (Friday) and a masked black tie gala (Saturday). Tickets start at a cool $1,000, but hey, isn’t a good splurge what Carnival is all about?


