Brewsday Tuesday: Local breweries will release new beers in 2017

Nora McGunnigle
Second Line Brewing will release Alryte, Alryte, Alryte in kegs and 22-ounce bombers.
Newly opened Wayward Owl Brewing
(3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646) hit the ground running, distributing its Family Tree Kristallweizen and Clean Slate IPA in cans in early January, which owner Justin Boswell calls “Canuary.” The cans will debut at Rouses and other retail locations soon.
Wayward Owl brewers will collaborate with District Donuts Sliders & Brew to create a house beer that can be adjusted to match seasonal specials at all of District’s locations. The currently unnamed beer will be released in early February.
Second Line Brewing
(433 N Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979) will expand its brewing and fermenting capacity in 2017. It will add one 30-barrel fermenter next month, and several more during the first half of 2017.
Second Line’s popular beer garden-only release Alryte, Alryte, Alrtye imperial rye IPA will be released in kegs and 22-ounce bombers. There is a release party at the brewery on Jan. 13.
In mid-January, Urban South Brewing
(1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852) will release its variety 12-pack called The Weekend Pack, which includes flagships Holy Roller IPA and Charming Wit, along with a current seasonal offering, which currently is Delta Momma Citra Lager.
In March, Delta Momma will be replaced in the pack by the brewery’s third year-round beer, Coop’d Up Tart Farmhouse Ale. Coop’d Up is a lacto-soured beer that uses a culture developed at the brewery to impart a New Orleans "terroir."
Bayou Teche
(1106 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville, 337-754-5122) rolls out new formulations of its flagship beers in late January. Biere Pale, a Belgian pale ale, will still have a Belgian-focused malt bill and French ale yeast, but additions of Mosaic, Cascade and Chinook hops will be added in whirlpool and dry-hopping phases.
Bayou Teche's founders, the Knott brothers, are returning to how they originally imagined Biere Noir as a black French saison. When Bayou Teche opened, the style was too edgy for the market, so it was reformulated as a more accessible black ale. Now the unfiltered beer is brewed with a saison yeast, Karlos Knott says.