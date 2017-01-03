Cassidy, Kennedy sworn in to 115th U.S. Congress; GOP announces committee assignments

click to enlarge
INSTAGRAM/STEVE SCALISE
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (right) was sworn into the 115th U.S. Congress today by House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The 115th U.S. Congress was sworn in today in Washington, D.C. — bringing with it the first day of work for newly minted U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, the former Louisiana state treasurer who beat Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell in the December 2016 runoff.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy — with two years of service under his belt — now is Louisiana's senior senator, and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie retains his title of Majority Whip of the House of Representatives. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond — Louisiana's only Democratic member of Congress — was named chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.
The Senate Republican majority also announced committee assignments, including a spot on the Senate Appropriations Committee for Kennedy. Chairs will be chosen by the various committees themselves. Here's where the Louisiana senators will be spending time:
Cassidy
Energy & Natural Resources
Finance
Health, Education, Labor & Pensions
Joint Economic Committee
Veterans Affairs
Kennedy
Appropriations
Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs
Budget
Judiciary
Small Business & Entrepreneurship