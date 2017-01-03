New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow to speak at Tulane Jan. 16

click to enlarge
Charles M. Blow, the veteran New York Times
columnist and Louisiana native whose recent work
has been an extended blistering screed against the proposed policies and character of President-elect Donald Trump, will lead a dialogue on "The Intersection of Social Justice and Journalism" later this month. The conversation is part of the Conversations in Color series presented by the Amistad Research Center
and the Tulane University Office of Multicultural Affairs.
Blow, who also has written about social justice, racial inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement, has been one of the Gray Lady's most outspoken critics of the incoming administration, calling Trump an "
unstable, unqualified, undignified demagogue." During his appearance here, he'll touch on a broader range of topics, including race relations, journalists as "change agents" and the use of social media by social justice movements.
The conversation takes place at 7 p.m. at Kendall Cram Lecture Hall in Tulane's Lavin-Bernick Center. It's free to attend, but seating is limited — advance registration is encouraged
.