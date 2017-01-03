Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Donald Trump / News & Politics / Newspapers

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow to speak at Tulane Jan. 16

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge charles.jpg

Charles M. Blow, the veteran New York Times columnist and Louisiana native whose recent work has been an extended blistering screed against the proposed policies and character of President-elect Donald Trump, will lead a dialogue on "The Intersection of Social Justice and Journalism" later this month. The conversation is part of the Conversations in Color series presented by the Amistad Research Center and the Tulane University Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Blow, who also has written about social justice, racial inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement, has been one of the Gray Lady's most outspoken critics of the incoming administration, calling Trump an "unstable, unqualified, undignified demagogue." During his appearance here, he'll touch on a broader range of topics, including race relations, journalists as "change agents" and the use of social media by social justice movements.

The conversation takes place at 7 p.m. at Kendall Cram Lecture Hall in Tulane's Lavin-Bernick Center. It's free to attend, but seating is limited — advance registration is encouraged.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kat Stromquist

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation