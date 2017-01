The Elmwood Theater and Fathom Events will screen the third and final episode of Sherlock, Season 4 on Monday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Included is a 15-minute cast-and-crew interview program exclusive to the theatrical screenings. More info and tickets are available here.

The episode will air locally on WYES on Sunday, Jan. 15. Go here for our full update on Sherlock, Season 4.