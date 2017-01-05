Hogs for the Cause announces music schedule for March 31-April 1

click to enlarge
Hogs for the Cause
Futurebirds perform Friday at Hogs for the Cause.
, the barbecue and pig roast festival and fundraiser, moves to the UNO Lakefront Arena grounds for its March 31-April 1 event. It announced the music schedule for its three music stages.
Headliners include Shovels and Rope, London Souls, Futurebirds, Railroad Earth, Seratones, George Porter Jr. and many others. Daily schedule after the jump.
Hogs for the Cause music schedule:
Friday, March 31
Stage 1
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Los Coast
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The London Souls
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Stage 2
4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Motel Radio
6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Futurebirds
7:45 p.m. – 9 p.m. Seratones
Stage 3
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Elysian Feel
5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Naughty Professor
6:45 p.m. – 8 p.m. Good Enough for Good Times
Saturday, April 1
Stage 1
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Aaron Lee Tasjan
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Fruit Bats
3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Shovels and Rope
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Railroad Earth
7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Awards
Stage 2
12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Colin Lake
2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. New Breed Brass Band
4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Marcus King Band
5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. George Porter Jr.
Stage 3
noon – 1 p.m. Caamp
1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Los Colognes
3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. River Whyless
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Escondido
The event features more than 90 teams cooking whole hogs and serving brisket, ribs and other dishes. The festival raises funds to support families affected by pediatric brain cancer. It was founded in 2009 by Becker Hall and Rene Louapre.