Friday, January 6, 2017
Books roundup: Six book-related events in January in New Orleans
Posted
By Kat Stromquist
on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 9:00 AM
It's January, the perfect time to resolve to read something other than Facebook and Us Weekly
("Stars: they're just like us!") this year. Get inspired by our list of literary highlights taking place around town this month.
- Jan. 12: Lisa Wade. The sociology scholar and New Orleans resident's first book for a popular audience is American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus; it's about hookup culture and its intersection with race, gender and class. She presents and signs it at Octavia Books. 6 p.m.
- Jan. 12-16: Feversong Book Launch Party. Four days of events in and around the Hotel Monteleone celebrate Feversong, the final volume in Karen Marie Moning's epic paranormal romance series.
- Jan. 14: Blended Books Club. At New Orleans Loving Festival's event at Stella Jones Gallery, there's a storytelling hour with refreshments and a book sale of works by human rights advocates and artists of color. 3 p.m.
- Jan. 15: Writers Resist New Orleans. The nationwide event celebrates free speech with messages of "love, hope and defiance" on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. In New Orleans, writers, teachers and students read from notable activist works at the Art Garage. 2 p.m.
- Jan. 18: Michael Tisserand. A Gambit cover story last month discussed Tisserand's new biography of cartoonist George Herriman. He'll read and discuss the book at Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center. 6 p.m.
- Jan. 26 and 28: Living Library. At this event at Tulane's Lavin-Bernick Center, volunteers pose as "books" to tell their stories to "readers" to challenge stereotypes and foster understanding in the community. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Thursday) and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday).
Tags: books, literati, activism, social justice, intersectionality, gender, class, lisa wade, michael tisserand, new orleans loving festival, writers resist, Image