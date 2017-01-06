Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, January 6, 2017

Joan of Arc parade rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 12:27 PM

The Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc rescheduled its Twelfth Night parade to Saturday, Jan. 7 due to inclement weather.

The krewe's ninth annual parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Toulouse and Decatur streets. The procession goes up Decatur Street to Conti Street, to Chartres Street and across Jackson Square to the Old Ursuline Convent before running to Jackson Square on Decatur Street.

The parade celebrates Joan of Arc, the "Maid of Orleans," on her birthday. She was born Jan. 6, 1412. She led the French in battles agains the British in the Hundred Years War but was captured and burned at the stake in 1431 at the age of 19. She was canonized in 1920 and is a patron saint of France.

