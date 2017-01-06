Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 6, 2017

In Memoriam / Music & Nightlife

New Orleans celebrates Bowie's birthday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge JIMMY KING
  • JIMMY KING
New Orleans celebrated the life of David Bowie with a memorial parade through the French Quarter following his death last year, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his monumental final album Blackstar. On Jan. 16, 2016, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Arcade Fire led a parade from the hall to the Mississippi River, attracting hundreds of people dressed as spiders from Mars, goblin kings and queens and dukes of all colors.

Bowie would have turned 70 on Jan. 8. Last year's parade ended with Win Butler helming a dance party at One Eyed Jacks, where New Orleans musicians will present Run for the Shadows on Sunday, Jan. 8, featuring more than a dozen musicians performing an hour and a half's worth of Bowie's music. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Mimi's in the Marigny hosts a Bowie birthday party at 9 p.m. Sunday. Patrons dressed as their favorite Bowie could win a $50 bar tab.

And at Bar Redux, DJ SeXX ED and Skully'z Records host a Bowie-themed dance party beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday with screenings of Bowie concerts and films in the courtyard. There also are prizes for best-dressed Bowies.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of David Bowie

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation