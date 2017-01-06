New Orleans celebrates Bowie's birthday

click to enlarge
New Orleans celebrated the life of David Bowie with a memorial parade
through the French Quarter following his death last year, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his monumental final album Blackstar
. On Jan. 16, 2016, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Arcade Fire led a parade from the hall to the Mississippi River, attracting hundreds of people dressed as spiders from Mars, goblin kings and queens and dukes of all colors.
Bowie would have turned 70 on Jan. 8. Last year's parade ended with Win Butler helming a dance party at One Eyed Jacks, where New Orleans musicians will present Run for the Shadows
on Sunday, Jan. 8, featuring more than a dozen musicians performing an hour and a half's worth of Bowie's music. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Mimi's in the Marigny hosts a Bowie birthday part
y at 9 p.m. Sunday. Patrons dressed as their favorite Bowie could win a $50 bar tab.
And at Bar Redux, DJ SeXX ED and Skully'z Records host a Bowie-themed dance part
y beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday with screenings of Bowie concerts and films in the courtyard. There also are prizes for best-dressed Bowies.