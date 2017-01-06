Second Lines All Weekend: Saturday with Perfect Gentlemen and Sunday with Lady Jetsetters



second line rolling down Claiborne Ave.

Saturday (RESCHEDULED DATE) Perfect Gentlemen with To Be Continued Brass Band





and





Sunday Lady Jetsetters featuring the Stooges Brass Band



(route details for both parades below the jump!)

Perfect Gentlemen Second Line Parade

*RESCHEDULED DATE*: Saturday, January 7, 2017 12-4pm

featuring

Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club. Devestation S.A. & P. Club, Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club

and

To Be Continued Brass Band



START: Canal & Rampart, make a right on Rampart St, continue down Rampart St. to Earhart, quick right onto Earhart St to Simon Bolivar, left onto Simon Bolivar, down Simon Bolivar.

Rolling in @ “The Hotspot Barber Shop” Devestation S.A. & P. Club left onto Martin Luther King (Rolling in Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club) Continue down MLK to Baronne St, right on Barrone.

STOP: 1523 Barrone picking up Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club Continue down Barrone to 2nd Street, make a right on 2nd Street and continue down

STOP: 2nd & Dryades proceed down 2nd to Danneel, make a left on Danneel to Washington, make a right on Washington

STOP: “Purple Rain Bar” Proceed down to LaSalle, make right from LaSalle to Foucher Street.

STOP: “The Other Place Bar” Right on Danneel St, continue down Danneel to “The Glass Stone” —Disband.

Please leave your troubles and attitudes at home. Come out to have a good time!!!!!!!!!





*************************************************************************************



Lady Jetsetters Second Line Parade

Sunday, January 8, 2017 12-4pm

Theme: "Extra Extra Read All About It"





Featuring Stooges Brass Band

START Formation at Foxx Bar (S. Rocheblave St. & Washington Ave). Down Washington Ave. to S. Claiborne Ave. Left on Claiborne Ave.

Out Claiborne Ave to Martin L. Blvd. Right turn onto Martin L. King Blvd. Out Martin L. King Blvd. to Baronne St. Right turn onto Baronne St.

Out Baronne St. to Philip St Left turn on Phillip St. back to Baronne St. Right turn onto Baronne St. Out Baronne St. to Second St. Right turn onto Second St.

STOP Sportsman's Corner. Out Second St. to Danneel St. Left on Danneel St. Out Danneel St. to Washington Ave. Right onto Washington Ave.

Continue out Washington Ave. cross over S. Claiborne Ave. Continue down Washington Ave.

DISBAND Foxx Bar 3801 Washington Ave



Thanks to NOPD, Norman Dixon Foundation, N.O. Jazz and Heritage, Foxx Bar, Sportsman's Corner, Family, Friends, and all our Supporters.

May God Bless One and All!!!

Please leave your weapons, pets, and drama at home. Let's have a blessed and joyous day! Thank You Lady Jetsetters

Parade Chairwomen: Lady Shelia Gibson







