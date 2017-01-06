Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, January 6, 2017

Food & Drink / Mardi Gras

The worst king cake ever devised — and it's by Sandra Lee

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge Sandra Lee's "Mardis Gras King Cake" — a package of Pillsbury breadstick dough topped with a container of frosting.
  • Sandra Lee's "Mardis Gras King Cake" — a package of Pillsbury breadstick dough topped with a container of frosting.

New Orleanians and scholars will debate which is the best king cake until ever they cease to love, but what about the worst king cake ever foisted on the public? Here's one strong nominee.

Food Network's Semi-Homemade host Sandra Lee is infamous for her "Kwanzaa cake" (Anthony Bourdain once called it "a war crime on television") and white chocolate polenta (which is exactly what it sounds like, plus thyme) , but what she calls a "Mardi Gras king cake" may be just as bad. It calls for one package of Pillsbury breadstick dough and a container of pre-made frosting — no cinnamon, no spices, no filling, no fun.

Behold the hell. Why isn't this as infamous as the Kwanzaa cake?

