The worst king cake ever devised — and it's by Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee's "Mardis Gras King Cake" — a package of Pillsbury breadstick dough topped with a container of frosting.
New Orleanians and scholars will debate which is the best king cake until ever they cease to love, but what about the worst
king cake ever foisted on the public?
Here's one strong nominee.
Food Network's Semi-Homemade
host Sandra Lee is infamous for her "Kwanzaa cake"
(Anthony Bourdain once called it "a war crime on television") and white chocolate polenta
(which is exactly what it sounds like, plus thyme) , but what she calls a "Mardi Gras king cake"
may be just as bad. It calls for one package of Pillsbury breadstick dough and a container of pre-made frosting
— no cinnamon, no spices, no filling, no fun.
Behold the hell. Why isn't this as infamous as the Kwanzaa cake?