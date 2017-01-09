Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, January 9, 2017

Comedy

Bill Maher to perform at the Saenger Theatre March 18

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017

  DAVID BECKER

Bill Maher, comedian and host of HBO's weekly political talk show Real Time, will perform Saturday, March 18 at the Saenger Theatre. Maher — whose controversial show and its Politically Incorrect predecessor skewered the right, religion and the media — has performed stand-up since the late '70s and released more than a dozen hour-long specials, including 2014's Emmy-nominated 2014’s Live from DC. In 2016, Maher live streamed his #WhinyLittleBitch, a set dedicated to Donald Trump.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 via Ticketmaster, the Saenger box office (1111 Canal St.) or by calling (800) 745-3000.

