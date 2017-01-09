Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 9, 2017

Food & Drink

Black Label Icehouse closes

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge Central City's Black Label Icehouse has closed. - COURTESY BLACK LABEL ICEHOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY BLACK LABEL ICEHOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Central City's Black Label Icehouse has closed.

Central City barbecue spot Black Label Icehouse (3000 Dryades St., 504-875-2876) has closed. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2015, announced the shutter on its Facebook page Dec. 30, a day before closing its doors for good on New Year’s Eve.

The Central City beer and barbecue hall was part of a recent boom in the New Orleans barbecue scene (just days before the shutter, Rob Bechtold and Aaron Burgau's Central City Barbecue opened on nearby South Rampart Street). The Dryades Street bar and restaurant opened with pitmaster Damian Brugger on board, serving Texas-style brisket, oversized burgers and whimsical takes on bar food. Brugger departed the restaurant earlier in the year, and opened his Brugger’s Barbecue stall at St. Roch Market.

No word yet on what caused the shutter.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Black Label Icehouse

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Helen Freund

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation