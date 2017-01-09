Monday, January 9, 2017
Black Label Icehouse closes
By Helen Freund
Central City's Black Label Icehouse has closed.
Central City barbecue spot Black Label Icehouse
(3000 Dryades St., 504-875-2876) has closed. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2015, announced the shutter on its Facebook page Dec. 30, a day before closing its doors for good on New Year’s Eve.
The Central City beer and barbecue hall was part of a recent boom
in the New Orleans barbecue scene (just days before the shutter, Rob Bechtold and Aaron Burgau's Central City Barbecue opened on nearby South Rampart Street). The Dryades Street bar and restaurant opened with pitmaster Damian Brugger on board, serving Texas-style brisket, oversized burgers and whimsical takes on bar food. Brugger departed the restaurant earlier in the year, and opened his Brugger’s Barbecue stall at St. Roch Market.
No word yet on what caused the shutter.
