Bobby Jindal's back, with more health care advice

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal is offering his advice on repealing the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal — who made fierce criticism of the Affordable Care Act a cornerstone of his aborted run for president — wrote an op-ed yesterday
for Politico
titled "How to Drain the Health Care Swamp."
"We must repeal all of the new Obamacare spending and taxes," Jindal wrote, "and consider that our baseline against which we measure any repeal plan."
During his tenure as governor, Jindal famously opposed accepting expanded Medicaid funding in Louisiana
, writing in 2014, "Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion doesn’t just discourage work; it also prioritizes coverage for able-bodied adults over the needs of persons with disabilities. ... Expanding eligibility to working adults will only crowd out resources that should be invested in caring for our most vulnerable." (The website for Jindal's think tank, America Next, doesn't seem to have been updated since 2015, but his proposed Obamacare replacement, "The Freedom and Empowerment Plan,"
which America Next released in April 2014, is still on there.) After Gov. John Bel Edwards came into office, he accepted the Medicaid funds, and more than 375,000 Louisianans have been insured since last July, according to the state Department of Health & Hospitals
— including nearly 50,000 people in Orleans Parish.
What President-elect Donald Trump and the GOP majority in Congress intend to do about the Affordable Care Act is still an open question. Last month, Gambit
looked at some of the possible scenarios in a cover story
.