Monday, January 9, 2017

Charlie Wilson to headline Smoothie King Center

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge KWAKU ALSTON
  • KWAKU ALSTON

Notably missing from the 2017 Essence Festival lineup is Charlie Wilson, who has performed every Fourth of July in New Orleans weekend since 2009. Wilson — formerly of The Gap Band and a Grammy Award-winning solo R&B singer-songwriter — will return to the city this year to headline the Smoothie King Center March 25.

Wilson's New Orleans show during his 2017 In It To Win It tour — named for his upcoming February album of the same name — also includes Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Solero. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via Ticketmaster.com, the Smoothie King Center box office or by calling (800) 745-3000.
