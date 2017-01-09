Charlie Wilson to headline Smoothie King Center

click to enlarge
Notably missing from the 2017 Essence Festival lineup
is Charlie Wilson, who has performed every Fourth of July in New Orleans weekend since 2009. Wilson — formerly of The Gap Band and a Grammy Award-winning solo R&B singer-songwriter — will return to the city this year to headline the Smoothie King Center March 25.
Wilson's New Orleans show during his 2017 In It To Win It
tour — named for his upcoming February album of the same name — also includes Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Solero. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via Ticketmaster.com, the Smoothie King Center box office or by calling (800) 745-3000.