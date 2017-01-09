Johnny Sanchez holds Blessing of the Animals Feast Jan. 17

click to enlarge
COURTESY JOHNNY SANCHEZ
Crispy pig's ear salad will be served at the Blessing of the Animals Feast at Johnny Sanchez Jan. 17.
John Besh and Aaron Sanchez's Mexican restaurant Johnny Sanchez
(930 Poydras St., 504-304-6615) launches a dinner series highlighting Mexican holidays and celebrations, beginning Jan. 17 with a Blessing of the Animals Feast.
The five-course menu celebrates the feast day of St. Anthony the Abbot, said to be the guardian and protector of animals. In Mexico, the tradition includes bringing your favorite animal to Mass for an annual blessing and asking for protection and blessing of livestock.
Executive Chef Miles Landrem’s menu includes a crispy pig ear salad with winter greens, garlic-citrus vinaigrette and a chili-cured egg yolk; a lamb tartare tostada with adobo, charred onion aioli and shaved foie gras; duck carnitas with masa dumplings, truffle butter, manchego and duck skin chicharron; mole-crusted New York strip steak with roasted root vegetables, jalapeno, gremolata and marrow jus; and “pan de chango” or Mexican monkey bread.
“We want to bring this age-old Mexican tradition to the restaurant by offering a Blessings of the Animals Feast,” Landrem said in a prepared statement. “I think it’s important for us to represent the history and customs of Mexico at our restaurant and we chose to do so by honoring the animals we will serve during this dinner and paying our respects to nature.”
Tickets are $90 per person and include wine and tequila pairings. No word yet what Mexican holidays and traditions will be celebrated in future dinners.
For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event click here.