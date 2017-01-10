Brewsday Tuesday: Nuit Belge features Belgian beers with local restaurants

click to enlarge
Nuit Belge
, an event combining Belgian and Belgian-style beers and food from local restaurants, is Feb. 3 at Generations Hall. Nuit Belge includes 14 local restaurants plus St. James Cheese Company and Alabama’s Murder Point Oyster Company.
Participating restaurants include Angeline, Boucherie, Cochon Butcher and Primitivo. Isaac Toups and Michael Gulotta participated in last year's event, and will highlight food from their new restaurants this year, Gulotta's Maypop will pair food with a raspberry saison aged in red wine barrels from Swiss brewery Trois Dames. Tours South serves food with Southerly Love, a hoppy wild ale from Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia. Southerly Love is not distributed in the New Orleans area.
Austin, Texas' Jester King Brewery does not distribute its beer in New Orleans, but locals can sample two of its brews at Nuit Belge. Angeline's chef Alex Harrell will pair a dish with a spontaneously fermented, barrel-aged, blended peach and apricot wild ale from Jester King. St. James Cheese Company pairs food with a spontaneously fermented gueuze sour beer from Jester, as well as Transmission, a citrus saison from Creature Comforts.
Other restaurant and beer pairings include Compere Lapin with Belgium's Cantillon Brwery’s apricot lambic, Fou' Foune, La Thai Uptown works with De Ranke XX Bitter, Patois and Drie Fonteinen Zwet.be, and Coquette with Kerkom Bink Blond.
NOLA Brewing Company and Shreveport's Great Raft Brewing are contributing sour or Belgian-style beers. NOLA Brewing's Desire, a raspberry sour ale aged in white wine barrels, will be served with a dish from Peche. Grand Isle served a dish with Great Raft's second iteration of You, Me and Everyone We Know, a golden sour ale aged with Ruston peaches.
Tickets are available online
. Regular admission starts at 7 p.m.and costs $99. The VIP session starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes special beer and food pairings for $149.