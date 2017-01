Did the Pelicans poach the King Cake Baby Twitter account?

click to enlarge

I just got my awesome King Cake Baby twitter handle hijacked — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) January 9, 2017

Who is King Cake Baby?is King Cake Baby? I first watched King Cake Baby at a then-New Orleans Hornets game, racing around the court on a Razor scooter, a Carnivalesque ghoul of a babylike manthing with a permanently open-mouthed grin. The intentionally designed horrorshow of a second tier mascot was revealed in 2015 to be an Old World-inspired marionette-like creation (named, in its tragic birth, " Babycakes "), and its viral nightmare was no accident.Aside from the online townspeople killing it with fire, the actual King Cake Baby lived a relatively quiet life on the internet. (Even in public, it's more of a shy Burger King "Sneak King" but one that's very much a baby.) Deadspin, SB Nation, Bleacher Report and dozens of writers and blogs happily ruined everyone's days with playful screeds against the biggest baby in basketball.Meanwhile, a one-year-old @KingCakeBaby account gently gave a voice to the giant baby. The man behind @KingCakeBaby was ESPN/TrueHoop's Bourbon Street Shots writer Mason Ginsberg. It had a modest following, with a big boost leading up to Carnival (and after a retweet from ESPN's Zach Lowe ). But just days after the beginning of 2017's Carnival season — following a viral Uber king cake delivery to begin the annual season of terror for a reawakened King Cake Baby — the account was suspended. Ginsberg was locked out of the account. All of @KingCakeBaby's tweets disappeared.Then this happened:On Monday, Jan. 9, @KingCakeBaby reappeared on Twitter — under the ownership of the New Orleans Pelicans. Pelicans social media manager Alex Restrepo told Vocativ's Robert Silverman that the team "asked Twitter for the name @KingCakeBaby since that’s the mascot’s name and that account was impersonating our mascot.""Twitter allows parody accounts when the accounts states in the handle or bio that it’s a parody account,” Restrepo said. “This account did not.”There are several King Cake Baby-inspired accounts that, like Ginsberg's, are not marked as parody, but "@KingCakeBaby" was too good to pass up. Ginsberg declined to comment on the poach to on Twitter , he said he would gladly have given the coveted handle to the team if they had asked.The new @KingCakeBaby has not addressed its former life, even manipulating his coworkers into believing the baby thinks Twitter is a bird.The Pelicans host a King Cake Baby bobblehead night on Jan. 29.