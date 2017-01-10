Did the Pelicans poach the King Cake Baby Twitter account?

click to enlarge
Who is King Cake Baby? What
is King Cake Baby? I first watched King Cake Baby at a then-New Orleans Hornets game, racing around the court on a Razor scooter, a Carnivalesque ghoul of a babylike manthing with a permanently open-mouthed grin. The intentionally designed horrorshow of a second tier mascot was revealed in 2015
to be an Old World-inspired marionette-like creation (named, in its tragic birth, "Babycakes
"), and its viral nightmare was no accident.
Aside from the online townspeople killing it with fire, the actual King Cake Baby lived a relatively quiet life on the internet. (Even in public, it's more of a shy Burger King "Sneak King" but one that's very much a baby.) Deadspin, SB Nation, Bleacher Report and dozens of writers and blogs happily ruined everyone's days with playful screeds against the biggest baby in basketball.
Meanwhile, a one-year-old @KingCakeBaby account gently gave a voice to the giant baby. The man behind @KingCakeBaby was ESPN/TrueHoop's Bourbon Street Shots writer Mason Ginsberg. It had a modest following, with a big boost leading up to Carnival (and after a retweet from ESPN's Zach Lowe
). But just days after the beginning of 2017's Carnival season — following a viral Uber king cake delivery
to begin the annual season of terror for a reawakened King Cake Baby — the account was suspended. Ginsberg was locked out of the account. All of @KingCakeBaby's tweets disappeared.
Then this happened:
On Monday, Jan. 9, @KingCakeBaby reappeared on Twitter — under the ownership of the New Orleans Pelicans. Pelicans social media manager Alex Restrepo told Vocativ's Robert Silverman
that the team "asked Twitter for the name @KingCakeBaby since that’s the mascot’s name and that account was impersonating our mascot."
"Twitter allows parody accounts when the accounts states in the handle or bio that it’s a parody account,” Restrepo said. “This account did not.”
There are several King Cake Baby-inspired accounts
that, like Ginsberg's, are not marked as parody, but "@KingCakeBaby" was too good to pass up. Ginsberg declined to comment on the poach to Gambit
; on Twitter
, he said he would gladly have given the coveted handle to the team if they had asked.
The new @KingCakeBaby has not addressed its former life, even manipulating his coworkers
into believing the baby thinks Twitter is a bird.
The Pelicans host a King Cake Baby bobblehead night on Jan. 29.