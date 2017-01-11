Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Arlie Russell Hochschild, author of Strangers in Their Own Land, to speak at UNO Jan. 18
By Kat Stromquist
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 3:40 PM
Courtesy University of New Orleans
Arlie Russell Hochschild.
Arlie Russell Hochschild, a sociologist whose spent five years in Lake Charles trying to understand red state voters, will speak at the University of New Orleans
next Wednesday.
Hochchild's recent book, Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right
, adds to a growing volume of scholarship about the "Great Paradox," or how conservative voters embrace politicians and policies that seem to oppose their own interests: the poor Appalachia resident who hates "Obamacare," the Gulf Coast fisherman who votes to deregulate the oil industry. You can read an essay adapted from the book here
; it was a National Book Award finalist in 2016.
She'll appear in the Innsbruck Room at UNO's University Center at 1 p.m. Jan. 18. It's free to attend.
