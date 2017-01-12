Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Americana, folk and psychedelic rock showcase begins monthly residence at Ace Hotel

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Motel Radio opens the Little Cosmicana series Jan. 14.
  Motel Radio opens the Little Cosmicana series Jan. 14.

Following the inaugural daylong Cosmicana festival last fall, Simple Play Presents hosts a monthly showcase highlighting artists from a rising New Orleans psychedelic- and folk-influenced alt-country and rock 'n' roll scene. Little Cosmicana runs on the second Thursday of every month at Three Keys inside the Ace Hotel. Motel Radio — who released the breezy, harmony-filled Desert Surf Films in 2016 — and alt-country outfit Coyotes will perform the first installment at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12. The shows are free with RSVP.

McGregor and Midriff perform Feb. 9, and South Carolina's The Artisanals and Jackson & The Janks — the latest from Sam Doores of The Deslondes — performs March 9. Magazine Street record shop The White Roach also pops up at each event.

