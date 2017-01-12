Thursday, January 12, 2017
Americana, folk and psychedelic rock showcase begins monthly residence at Ace Hotel
Posted
By Alex Woodward
on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Motel Radio opens the Little Cosmicana series Jan. 14.
Following the inaugural daylong Cosmicana festival
last fall, Simple Play Presents
hosts a monthly showcase highlighting artists from a rising New Orleans psychedelic- and folk-influenced alt-country and rock 'n' roll scene. Little Cosmicana runs on the second Thursday of every month at Three Keys inside the Ace Hotel. Motel Radio
— who released the breezy, harmony-filled Desert Surf Films
in 2016 — and alt-country outfit Coyotes
will perform the first installment at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12. The shows are free with RSVP
.
McGregor
and Midriff
perform Feb. 9, and South Carolina's The Artisanals
and Jackson & The Janks
— the latest from Sam Doores of The Deslondes — performs March 9. Magazine Street record shop The White Roach also pops up at each event.
Motel Radio, Coyotes, McGregor, Midriff, Sam Doores