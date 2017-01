New Orleans musicians host Ghost Ship benefit shows

click image JIM HEAPHY

Oakland's Ghost Ship following a deadly December fire that killed 36 people.

Thirty-six people died following a fire at the artist collective warehouse Ghost Ship in Oakland, California during a performance Dec. 2, 2016. The live-work space was a nucleus for a vibrant arts scene in an increasingly unaffordable Bay Area, and the tragedy sparked a national debate over similar DIY spaces across the U.S., which Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf described Jan. 11 as now being under "heightened scrutiny" in a protective executive order, putting previously underground spaces for largely marginalized groups under a bureaucratic microscope that could end up punishing the people relying on them — in the name of "safety and permits" — rather than making spaces more accessible.New Orleans' web of DIY venues — including house shows and generator-powered shows, the back rooms in coffee shops and small theaters and gutted warehouses — is supported by a diverse range of artists, promoters and bookers. This weekend, a dozen New Orleans artists will perform at two shows with proceeds benefiting relief efforts supporting victims and families of the fire. A benefit show beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center (2525 Burdundy St.) includes bandsandwith DJs Dreamer, Shirt and Butchcraft. There's food and live and silent auctions. Admission is $5-$20.and perform 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at One Eyed Jacks (615 Toulouse St.). Tickets are $10.