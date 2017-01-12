New Orleans musicians host Ghost Ship benefit shows

click image
-
JIM HEAPHY
-
Oakland's Ghost Ship following a deadly December fire that killed 36 people.
Thirty-six people died following a fire at the artist collective warehouse Ghost Ship in Oakland, California during a performance Dec. 2, 2016. The live-work space was a nucleus for a vibrant arts scene in an increasingly unaffordable Bay Area, and the tragedy sparked a national debate over similar DIY spaces across the U.S., which Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf described Jan. 11
as now being under "heightened scrutiny" in a protective executive order, putting previously underground spaces for largely marginalized groups under a bureaucratic microscope that could end up punishing the people relying on them — in the name of "safety and permits" — rather than making spaces more accessible.
New Orleans' web of DIY venues — including house shows and generator-powered shows, the back rooms in coffee shops and small theaters and gutted warehouses — is supported by a diverse range of artists, promoters and bookers. This weekend, a dozen New Orleans artists will perform at two shows with proceeds benefiting relief efforts supporting victims and families of the fire.
A benefit show beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13
at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center (2525 Burdundy St.) includes bands Softie, Vile Bodies, Rim Job
and Psychic Hotline
with DJs Dreamer, Shirt and Butchcraft. There's food and live and silent auctions. Admission is $5-$20.
Patrick Shuttleswerth Wants to Make You Deaf, Alexis and the Samurai, Caddywhompus
and Tasche and the Psychedelic Roses perform 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
at One Eyed Jacks (615 Toulouse St.). Tickets are $10.