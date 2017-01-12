Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Music & Nightlife / New Orleans Life

Open auditions for Big Freedia's dance crew are Jan. 14

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge CHERYL GERBER
  • CHERYL GERBER

Aspiring (asspiring?) dancers ages 18 and older are invited to an open audition to join
Big Freedia's dance crew. According to a press release, the bounce artist is offering a "rare opportunity" to add new talent to her "world-traveling crew." Auditions are 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dance Quarter (1719 Toledo St.), and Freedia doesn't discriminate.

The auditions will be filmed for Freedia's Fuse reality TV series to air this summer. Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce also has made stars of Freedia's longtime dancers.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of Big Freedia

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation