Open auditions for Big Freedia's dance crew are Jan. 14

Aspiring (asspiring?) dancers ages 18 and older are invited to an open audition to join
Big Freedia
's dance crew. According to a press release, the bounce artist is offering a "rare opportunity" to add new talent to her "world-traveling crew." Auditions are 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dance Quarter (1719 Toledo St.), and Freedia doesn't discriminate.
The auditions will be filmed for Freedia's Fuse reality TV series to air this summer. Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce
also has made stars of Freedia's longtime dancers.