Thursday, January 12, 2017

Buku / Music & Nightlife

Run The Jewels joins Buku 2017

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Run The Jewels performs at Buku 2017. - TIMOTHY SACCENTI
  • TIMOTHY SACCENTI
  • Run The Jewels performs at Buku 2017.

Rap duo Run The Jewels, fresh from a surprise Christmas 2016 digital release for its acclaimed RTJ3, started 2017 with a world tour that will bring El-P and Killer Mike to the 2017 Buku Music + Art Project. Other artists recently added to the festival's bill include Griz and Gramatik's Grizmatik, producers Cashmere Cat and K?D, house duo M.A.N.D.Y., and New Orleans artists Unicorn Fukr and ROAR!. The festival also announced local showcases from Bayou International Soundsystem, Community Records, The New Movement, Upbeat Academy and Techno Club.

The sixth annual festival returns to Mardi Gras World March 10-11. Previously announced performers include Travis Scott, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Vince Staples, deadmau5, Zeds Dead, Lil Dicky, Lil Yachty, Zhu, Tycho, Sleigh Bells, Washed Out, TroyBoi, Thundercat and Clams Casino, among others. Tickets are available online.

