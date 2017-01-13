Baby Cakes host "Hot Stove" season preview party Jan. 28

click to enlarge
-
Once and future mascots Boudreaux and Clotile rep the Cakes.
A new era of bakery-related puns dawns with the New Orleans Baby Cakes
' inaugural "Hot Stove" (shouldn't it be "Hot Oven?") preview party later this month. The public is invited to yet-to-be-renamed Zephyr Field for an event celebrating the unofficial start to baseball season.
At the event, Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler and Florida Marlins assistant player development director Brett West offer an overview of the triple-A team's first season since its much-ballyhooed rebranding
. Former LSU slugger and newly signed Marlin Austin Nola also appears, and there are free refreshments and kids' games. (Coincidentally, this is the same weekend as New Orleans King Cake Festival
, for those of you developing a cake-centric itinerary.)
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28. It's free to attend.