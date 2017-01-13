Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017

A&E / Events & Festivals / Sports / Weekend / Zephyrs

Baby Cakes host "Hot Stove" season preview party Jan. 28

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Once and future mascots Boudreaux and Clotile rep the Cakes.
  • Once and future mascots Boudreaux and Clotile rep the Cakes.

A new era of bakery-related puns dawns with the New Orleans Baby Cakes' inaugural "Hot Stove" (shouldn't it be "Hot Oven?") preview party later this month. The public is invited to yet-to-be-renamed Zephyr Field for an event celebrating the unofficial start to baseball season.

At the event, Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler and Florida Marlins assistant player development director Brett West offer an overview of the triple-A team's first season since its much-ballyhooed rebranding. Former LSU slugger and newly signed Marlin Austin Nola also appears, and there are free refreshments and kids' games. (Coincidentally, this is the same weekend as New Orleans King Cake Festival, for those of you developing a cake-centric itinerary.)

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28. It's free to attend.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kat Stromquist

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation