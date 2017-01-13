Broadway in New Orleans and local theaters announce 2017-2018 seasons

click to enlarge
Broadway in New Orleans
-
MATTHEW MURPHY
-
The Color Purple comes to Saenger Theatre in February 2018.
, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts and Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre have announced new seasons. Broadway shows to play at Saenger Theatre include Rent
, The Color Purple
, The King and I
and a pre-Broadway run of Escape to Margaritaville
, featuring music by Jimmy Buffett. The touring production of Hamilton
will be included in the 2018-2019 season. Subscribers to the 2017-2018 season will have first access to Hamilton
tickets.
Rivertown Theaters
presents the popular musicals Guys and Dolls
, Little Shop of Horrors
and Beauty and the Beast
.
Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
presents Gypsy
, Hairspray
and Annie Get Your Gun
.
Full schedules after below.
Broadway in New Orleans.
Shows are at Saenger Theatre.
Escape to Margaritaville
Oct. 20-28
A bartender and a tourist change each other’s lives in the show featuring music by Jimmy Buffett.
The King and I
Nov. 14-19
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical about the King of Siam, or Thailand, and a British schoolteacher.
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Dec. 19-24
The musical based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney features “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing” and more.
An American In Paris
Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018
The story about an American soldier and a French woman features songs by George and Ira Gershwin.
The Color Purple
Feb. 20-25, 2018
The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s award-winning novel.
The Phantom Of The Opera
March 14-25, 2018
In Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic a spirit intervenes in the affairs of an opera company and falls in love with one of its performers.
Rent
April 17-22, 2018
The rock musical features young artists trying to make it in New York City.
Waitress
June 12-17, 2018
Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, dreams of building a new life.
Rivertown Theaters
(315 Minor St., Kenner)
Guys & Dolls
Sept. 8-24, 2017
The musical features the popular tunes “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “Luck Be a Lady,” and “The Oldest Established.”
The Odd Couple
Nov. 2-19, 2017
Ricky Graham directs versions featuring men and women as unlikely roommates.
Million Dollar Quartet
Jan. 12-28, 2018
The musical is based on a Memphis recording session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins and features "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Folsom Prison Blues" and "Hound Dog."
Steel Magnolias
March 2-18, 2018
The show features a group of women dealing with love and loss.
Little Shop of Horrors
May 4-20, 2018
A florist discovers a strange plant in the hit musical.
Beauty & The Beast
July 12-22, 2018
The season concludes with the classic love story.
Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre.
Shows at Dixon Hall.
Annie Get Your Gun
June 22-25
The musical features sharp shooter Annie Oakley, who performed in Buffalo Bill's Wild West show.
Hairspray
July 13-16
The musical adaptation of John Waters' popular film about a high school dance show in Baltimore.
Gypsy
Aug. 3-6
The musical about stripper Gypsy Rose Lee.