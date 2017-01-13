New Orleans musicians nowhere to be seen on Trump inaugural celebration performance list

click to enlarge
Mississippi band 3 Doors Down will be performing at Donald Trump's inaugural concert, the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, next week. Not on the bill: Louisiana artists.
New Orleans may be the cradle of jazz and America's most musically rich city, but the Crescent City won't be represented at President-elect Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration," a concert to be held at the Lincoln Memorial Jan. 19.
The Trump transition team has famously had trouble booking acts
for the inauguration hoopla (named so far: The Rockettes, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent
runner-up Jackie Evancho), but today the Presidential Inaugural Committee made known the names of more performers
who will welcome the 45th president in "a fully produced broadcast event freely available to all U.S. networks":
The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It will feature historic remarks from President-elect Donald J. Trump and special appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”). The Celebration will also feature the participation of military bands as we honor our Armed Forces across all inaugural events and a fireworks show by Grucci at the conclusion.
3 Doors Down comes from Escatawpa, Mississippi, so that's sorta close. But no Marsalises, no Jon Batiste, no Harry Connick Jr., no Terence Blanchard, no Irma Thomas, nobody local. (And Jennifer Holliday's manager says Holliday hasn't committed, either
, so even that is up in the air, though it likely will spawn a bunch of "I'm not going" jokes
.)
The parade on Inauguration Day, however, will feature the West Monroe High School Marching Band
.