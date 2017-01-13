New Orleans musicians nowhere to be seen on Trump inaugural celebration performance list

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It will feature historic remarks from President-elect Donald J. Trump and special appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”). The Celebration will also feature the participation of military bands as we honor our Armed Forces across all inaugural events and a fireworks show by Grucci at the conclusion.3 Doors Down comes from Escatawpa, Mississippi, so that's sorta close. But no Marsalises, no Jon Batiste, no Harry Connick Jr., no Terence Blanchard, no Irma Thomas, nobody local. (And Jennifer Holliday's manager says Holliday hasn't committed, either, so even that is up in the air, though it likely will spawn a bunch of "I'm not going" jokes.)
