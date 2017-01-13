Second Lines all weekend: Saturday Danny Barker Parade and Sunday with The Undefeated Divas

NPR Radio

Danny Barker with the Onward Brass Band



Noon SATURDAY: Danny Barker Parade and Festival

Noon-4 p.m. SUNDAY: Undefeated Divas Annual Second Line parade



(info for both events below)

Danny Barker Parade and Festival

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Parade: noon-3 p.m.; Festival: 3 p.m.-til



Start: The Old U.S. Mint, Esplanade Ave. and Decatur St. Up Decatur to St. Philip St. Right on St. Philip to Chartres St. Right on Chartres.

Stop: Danny Barker's Birthplace, 1027 Chartres St. (Toast). Continue on Chartres to Ursulines. Left on Ursulines. Down Ursulines, across N. Rampart St. to Henriette Delille St. Right on Henriette Delille St.

Stop: Backstreet Cultural Museum/St. Augustine Church (Toast). Continue on Henriette Delille St. to Barracks St. Left on Barracks.

Stop: Little People's Place, 1226 Barracks St. Continue on Barracks to Treme St. Right on Treme St. to Esplanade Avenue. Left on Esplanade to N. Claiborne Ave. Right on Claiborne.

Stop: Kermit's Mother-In-Law Lounge. Continue on Claiborne to St. Bernard Ave. Left on St. Bernard to A.P. Tureaud. Slight right veer onto A.P. Tureaud. Continue on A.P. Tureaud to N. Dorgenois.

Disband: Bullet's Sports Bar, 2441 A.P. Tureaud

Danny Barker Resurgent Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, McDonogh 35 Brass Band, Landry’s Brass Band, plus bands led by Mari Watanabe, Leroy Jones, Carl Leblanc, Wendell Brunious and Gregg Stafford & the Jazz Hounds.

The Danny Barker Festival continues at Bullet's with musical performances beginning at 3 pm. Admission is $10.

**********************************************

Undefeated Divas Annual Second Line

Featuring: Secondline Jammers

Sunday January 15, 2017



Formation Time: 12:45p.m.; Show Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

START St. Phillip & N. Villere. Out N. Villere to Basin, right to Basin, proceed to Orleans.

STOP Ooh Poo Pah Doo. Continue down Orleans, left on N. Galvez to Bienville, right on Bienville, right on N. Dupre to Conti.

STOP Good Times Bar (Keep-n It Real S&P Club). Right on Conti, left at N. Broad, left at Dumaine, right on N. Whit eto St. Phillip. Right on St. Phillip.

STOP Granny's Place (Dumaine Street Gang). Proceed out St. Phillip, left on N. Broad.

STOP N. Broad & Laharpe (The Young Rollers). Continue down N. Broad to AP Tureaud, right on AP Tureaud to N. Miro, right on N. Miro.

STOP Seal's Class Act. Left on St. Bernard.

STOP Under bridge. Continue down St. Bernard

STOP/DISBAND Victor's Place To Be





