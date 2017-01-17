Brewsday Tuesday: Beer News on the Northshore

click to enlarge
Nora McGunnigle
Josh and Jamie Ericsson founded Chafunkta Brewing.
The craft beer scene is growing on the Northshore. Chafunkta Brewing Company
(21449 Marion Lane No. 2, Mandeville, 985-869-0716) has expanded its tasting room hours to 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There are free brewery tours at 7 p.m. Friday, and Chafunkta sells beer in tasting sizes, flights, pints and in growlers to take home.
Baton Rouge’s Southern Craft Brewing Company
, (14141 Airline Hwy No 4j, Baton Rouge, 225-663-8119) started distributing its Red Stick Rye, Pompous Pelican double IPA, Swamp Sting honey ale and Citeaux coffee oatmeal stout in the Northshore on Dec. 31.
Urban South Brewing Company will expand distribution to the Northshore in mid-March, at roughly the same time as the release of the first beer in its Architecture series, Modillion double-dryhopped IPA.
Abita
Brewing Company (21084 Highway 36, Covington, 985-893-3143) will re-release its Select Series favorite Macchiato Milk Stout and Bourbon Street series barrel-aged imperial stout. Strawberry lager is scheduled for its Louisiana release before Mardi Gras. The brewery's biggest announcement is its new seasonal beer, Creole Cream Ale, made with Louisiana-grown Blanca Isabel Purple Rice.
In brewer news, Tom Conklin is working at Covington Brewhouse after leaving Chappapeela Farms Brewery last year. Chappapeela is now releasing beer on draft, moving away from its initial bottle-only strategy. A new IPA is among the offerings.
South Shore craft beer fans don't have to drive to visit the breweries. Every Friday, NOLA Brew Bus
heads to Abita Brewing for a brewery tour and beer sampling. The area's newest beer tour, Brews Cruise New Orleans, will offer tours of several Northshore breweries, including Gnarly Barley, Covington Brewhouse, Abita and Old Rail Brewing Company. It also is offering transportation to Gnarly Barley’s canned beer release party Feb. 4.