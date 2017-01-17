Radiohead announce U.S. tour., including New Orleans performance April 3

Thom Yorke of Radiohead. The band performs April 3 in New Orleans.
Following its acclaimed ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016, Radiohead will perform nine shows in the U.S., including two headlining spots at 2017's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Radiohead also performs in New Orleans for the first time since 2003, when the band headlined the UNO Lakefront Arena after the release of Hail to the Thief.
The band performs April 3 at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20; sales are limited to four tickets per order.
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead's first album since 2011's The King of Limbs, relies on minimal ambient washes and acoustic, orchestral arrangements, walking a thin line between bleak desolation and a gorgeous melancholy.