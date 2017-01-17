Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

SWEGS Kitchen opens in Mid-City

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 2:38 PM

SWEGS Kitchen (231 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-301-9196), a health-conscious grab-and-go meals spot with locations in Metairie and Mandeville, is now open in Mid-City.

The retail spot opened last week in the same strip mall that houses a Subway and Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar. SWEGS's menu includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, entrees and gluten-free pizzas. The menu has a color-coded system to label items that are gluten-free, vegan, low sodium, low calorie, heart healthy and dairy-free.

According to its website, the menu is “designed by a team of chefs, nutritionists and health care professionals.”

The current menu includes a roasted chicken Caprese stack with tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic glaze; a turkey or black bean mushroom burger; glazed salmon; roasted sirloin steak with kale chimichurri; and a Buffalo chicken wrap filled with lettuce, Greek yogurt, low fat cream cheese and spices.

There also is a smoothie and juice bar, and prepared cold-pressed juices and desserts are available.

SWEGS Kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

