Bayou Burger & Sports Company opens in Uptown Jan. 19

Bayou Burger & Sports Company
-
COURTESY CREOLE CUISINE RESTAURANT CONCEPTS
-
The Gleason Burger will be served at the new Bayou Burger & Sports Company, which opens Jan. 19 at 3226 Magazine St.
503 Bourbon St., 504-529-4256) opens a second location of the beer and burger pub concept in Uptown (3226 Magazine St., 504-224-6024) tomorrow.
The casual restaurant from Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts
takes over the space formerly occupied by the Mediterranean spot Salu, which shuttered late last year.
The menu i
ncludes a lengthy list of pub-grub fare with local flair. There are debris-filled “tac-eauxs”, cochon nachos, panko-breaded alligator, fries topped with Cajun hot sausage, duck and andouille gumbo and build-your-own burgers.
The Gleason burger, created by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, is topped with bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula, a fried egg, avocado and truffle aioli. According to a release from the restaurant, $1 from every Gleason burger purchase will go to Gleason's nonprofit foundation, Team Gleason, which seeks to raise awareness and provide services to those with neuromuscular disease or injuries.
“We take pride in being able to give back to our local community … our home ... Team Gleason is close to every New Orleanians’ heart,” Creole Cuisine vice president Zeid Ammari said in the statement.
The restaurant is the latest addition for the quickly expanding local restaurant group, operates Kingfish, Broussard’s, The Bombay Club, Boulevard American Bistro, Tommy’s Cuisine and a slew of Big Easy Cafe and Daiquiris locations. The company will open businesses in the former Maurepas Foods and Warehouse Grille locations later this year.
Bayou Burger & Sports Company will open daily at 11 p.m. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.