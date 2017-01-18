Conor Oberst coming to the Civic Theatre in New Orleans March 18

Conor Oberst performs March 18 at the Civic Theatre.
Singer-songwriter Conor Oberst performs March 18 at the Civic Theatre, the day after the release of Salutations, his companion to 2016's stripped-down Ruminations on Nonesuch Records. Oberst — who's been a part of or fronted countless projects and artists, from Saddle Creek's aggressively vulnerable anchor Bright Eyes to the recently resurrected punk band Desaparecidos — revisits his largely acoustic seventh solo album, the Nebraska-raw Ruminations, with full-band arrangements on 2017's Salutations.
Guests on the album include Jim James, M, Ward, Gillian Welch and several others, including The Felice Brothers, who will back Oberst on a March tour.