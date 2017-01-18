Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Conor Oberst coming to the Civic Theatre in New Orleans March 18

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Conor Oberst performs March 18 at the Civic Theatre. - AMELIE RAOUL
  • AMELIE RAOUL
  • Conor Oberst performs March 18 at the Civic Theatre.

Singer-songwriter Conor Oberst performs March 18 at the Civic Theatre, the day after the release of Salutations, his companion to 2016's stripped-down Ruminations on Nonesuch Records. Oberst — who's been a part of or fronted countless projects and artists, from Saddle Creek's aggressively vulnerable anchor Bright Eyes to the recently resurrected punk band Desaparecidos — revisits his largely acoustic seventh solo album, the Nebraska-raw Ruminations, with full-band arrangements on 2017's Salutations.

Guests on the album include Jim James, M, Ward, Gillian Welch and several others, including The Felice Brothers, who will back Oberst on a March tour.

Oberst will donate $1 from each ticket to Planned Parenthood, via the concert campaign Plus 1. Tickets for the Civic show are $26 in advance, $30 the day of the show and go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

