Mermaid-themed ball Jan. 28 benefits BreakOUT! LGBTQ youth rights group

LENORE SEAL
Krewe of Mermoux members enjoy appropriate weather.
Krewe of Mermoux, the mermaid-themed krewe that celebrates "inclusion, community and glitter," hosts its inaugural Old Gold Maritime Ball
at Poor Boys Bar (1328 St. Bernard Ave.) Jan. 28.
Ocean- and gold-themed costumes are strongly encouraged for the event, which features a drag show, a "sea smooch booth," a photo area and punch. There also are DJ performances. A news release about the event says 50 percent of proceeds will benefit BreakOUT!
, the advocacy group which focuses on LGBTQ youth of color.
The event starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10, or $5 for people in costume.