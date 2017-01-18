Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Mermaid-themed ball Jan. 28 benefits BreakOUT! LGBTQ youth rights group

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge Krewe of Mermoux members enjoy appropriate weather. - LENORE SEAL
  • LENORE SEAL
  • Krewe of Mermoux members enjoy appropriate weather.

Krewe of Mermoux, the mermaid-themed krewe that celebrates "inclusion, community and glitter," hosts its inaugural Old Gold Maritime Ball at Poor Boys Bar (1328 St. Bernard Ave.) Jan. 28.

Ocean- and gold-themed costumes are strongly encouraged for the event, which features a drag show, a "sea smooch booth," a photo area and punch. There also are DJ performances. A news release about the event says 50 percent of proceeds will benefit BreakOUT!, the advocacy group which focuses on LGBTQ youth of color.

The event starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10, or $5 for people in costume.

