On the Clock: Billy Mitchell, dairy plant manager

Billy Mitchell mans his desk at the Dean Foods dairy processing plant.



It begins with a cow, or rather, many cows.

At a farm — usually outside of Dallas or in New Mexico, where many of Dean Foods’ farms are located — thousands of cows line up twice a day to be milked, their heavy udders releasing six to seven gallons of raw milk every day.

That milking is the first step on a long and complex journey. Raw milk is stored on the farm in giant refrigerated silos; when the silo is full, tankers capable of hauling 5,600 gallons of milk at a time pull up, ready to be filled for the drive to Dean Foods’ dairy processing plant in Hammond. (Dean is the parent company of regional brands including Brown’s Dairy, as well as national brands such as TruMoo and DairyPure.)

When it arrives, it’s processed at the plant, which churns through 11,000 gallons of milk every hour. Not every day — every hour.

“Tankers come in all different times of the night and day. Like I said, we receive milk 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Billy Mitchell, the plant manager, says. “Cows don’t know that there’s holidays. They have to be milked regardless. ”



Refrigerated trailers (shown here at the old Brown's Dairy on Baronne St.) arrive night and day to be loaded with milk products.



Mitchell is a tall guy with a stately North Carolina drawl and the calm-but-alert manner of someone accustomed to being in charge. Milk is somewhat new to him — though he’s been with Dean Foods for five years, he’s only been at this dairy plant since Dean took it over last winter. Mitchell was recruited to work with Dean after spending his career working in other operations, including 25 years at a national paint manufacturing company.



Milk, he says, is a different ballgame. It’s fragile — milk arrives at the plant at a temperature of 34 to 35 degrees — and it decays at a breakneck pace. Most raw milk that arrives at the plant is processed within 24 hours of its arrival. From the time it exits the plant doors, it has just 18 days of (recommended) life on the shelf.

“In the paint industry, you produce a gallon of paint, you put it on the shelf and it’ll set there for a year and it’s good,” he says. “The life of the [dairy] product is just tremendously shorter … you can imagine how fast it moves through.”



Upon arrival, raw milk in a tanker is tested for several things: temperature, water content (called a “cryo” test in milk-speak), butterfat content, sediment, and for the presence of bacteria. For the first time, it’s also tested for flavor . Dairy technicians taste samples every two hours to make sure nothing tastes off, a process that continues throughout the milk’s life cycle. In fact, finished product samples are held until a few days past the expiration date to assess taste for days after the product guarantee.



If raw milk doesn’t pass the testing process — say, for example, it registers as containing penicillin antibodies from a cow that’s recently been medicated — it gets sent back to farms to be converted to animal feed. Milk that clears a battery of tests travels through a 100,000-gallon silver silo to await the pasteurization process, which takes place in a room filled with a Wonkaesque labyrinth of squiggly metal pipes and tubing.



The iconic Brown's Dairy cow sculpture.



Mitchell and I don hairnets and hard hats to enter the steamy pasteurization room, which is empty of other human occupants: almost everything at this stage is handled by machines. First the milk goes through a press to disperse “butterfat globules” (Mitchell’s evocative phrase) throughout the milk. Then a separator filters the milk to the desired fat level, then the milk runs through a steaming metal tube, where it’s held for at least 15 seconds at 174 degrees to attain pasteurization. (If you’re in one of these rooms, don’t touch the tube, like I did. It’s hot.)

At the Hammond plant, 95 employees work in various capacities to process 32 million gallons of milk a year. Many of these employees work in the filling area or in the part of the plant that manufactures plastic bottles — the filling area, with its maze of empty bottles jolting forward on conveyer belts to be stickered, filled and sealed, evokes nothing so much as Lucille Ball's infamous foray into a candy factory on I Love Lucy. In the bottle manufacturing area, there’s a smell of molten plastic as raw resin is heated and formed into as many as six bottles every six seconds.

“[The resin] gets heated to about 365 degrees, then it gets poured down into a mold and air is injected inside of it,” Mitchell explains. “When you open [the mold] up, you can see the bottle has been formed.”



Milk for sale.



Mitchell also shows me the area where “institutional milks,” the 8-ounce cartons you may recall from school or the hospital cafeteria, are filled. Again, a machine does almost everything here: Sophisticated equipment is able to open a flat carton, seal the bottom, and then thrust the upright carton forward on a conveyer to receive two squirts of chocolate or regular milk before it’s sealed again at the top. It's kind of like industrial origami. On a good day, the machine processes as many as 300,000 of these little cartons.

In a changing world, it’s comforting to think about the ubiquity of milk. It may come from a cow that lives on a corporate-owned farm, rather than on family property; but it’s largely immune to fads and tastes pretty much the same as it always has. We may drink soy and almond milk now, but the Hammond plant still fields demand for millions of gallons of dairy milk every year. Even those iconic little cartons are the same as when I was a kid (and probably just as difficult to open).



Mitchell says the processing of dairy products hasn’t even changed much in recent decades — the Hammond plant was built in the ’90s, and he says the science hasn’t significantly advanced since then.

As a milk drinker himself, he doesn’t see it going away anytime soon.

“It’s used in so many different various ways and applications, from a cold glass of milk to being a part of recipes,” he points out. “Milk’s been around a long, long time.”