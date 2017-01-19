Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Ryan Adams to perform at Orpheum Theater March 14

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams hits the road following the release of February's Prisoner, his follow-up to his acclaimed 2014 self-titled album. He'll wrap a March tour in New Orleans at the Orpheum Theater on March 14.

Adams' last performance in town, at 2015's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, spanned his neo-heartland rock 'n' roll and tender deep cuts through his prolific songwriting career from Whiskeytown's alt-country frontman to his manic SST-inspired punk. In 2015, Adams released a cover version of Taylor Swift's massive 1989 album. Adams is currently working on projects with singer-songwriters Jenny Lewis and Liz Phair.

Listen to Prisoner's third single, "Doomsday," below.

Tickets start at $36.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

