Spotted Cat group to open restaurant on St. Claude Avenue

The Spotted Cat Music Club on Frenchmen street is opening a new restaurant on St. Claude Avenue in February.
The popular Frenchmen Street jazz and live music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club (623 Frenchmen St., 504-943-3887) is entering the restaurant business next month with an all-day breakfast joint on St. Claude Avenue.
Spotted Cat Food & Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., Suite 130) will open inside the New Orleans Healing Center sometime before Mardi Gras, serving breakfast all day long and small plates.
The new restaurant will take over the space occupied by Fatoush, which closed earlier this month. Spotted Cat co-owner Douglas Emmer is behind the project, as well as Bradley Clement and Cheryl Abana-Emmer, who are co-owners in the new business. Clement’s brother, Rob Clement, will be the executive chef. Clement recently worked in restaurants in North Carolina but relocated to New Orleans to help open the space. The menu will have an elevated comfort food theme with ingredients sourced from the Gulf south.
It’s the first food-related project for the Spotted Cat crew, and there will be music.
The 2,500-square-foot restaurant will be open throughout the day for breakfast, small plates and coffee and there will be a happy hour. Saturdays and Sundays will feature a jazz brunch and musical acts including the Shotgun Jazz Band, Smokin' Time Jazz Club, Sarah McCoy and Antoine Diel.
For more information on the restaurant’s opening, visit www.spottedcatmusicclub.com.