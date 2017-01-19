Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Woody Harrelson's innovative "live movie" screens tonight at Elmwood Palace

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:16 AM

Written and directed by and starring Woody Harrelson, Lost in London is the world's first first feature film to be shot live and screened in cinemas at the same time. The film features 14 locations and a cast of 30 that includes Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson, and will be shot in one 100-minute take with a single camera. The story, which involves one very long and difficult night in London, was inspired by a real-life experience suffered by Harrelson, who reportedly has called the film "a soul-searching comedy." A live Q&A with the director will immediately follow the film.

Presented by Fathom Events, Lost in London screens live tonight, Jan. 19 at 8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Palace theater. Tickets and more info are here.


