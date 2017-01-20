Friday, January 20, 2017
Landrieu statement on Trump inauguration: "I am concerned he paints cities with too broad of a brush"
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 6:24 PM
click to enlarge
-
CHING OETTEL/U.S. NATIONAL GUARD
-
Soldiers and Airmen from the Florida National Guard look on as President Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.
Tonight, Mayor MItch Landrieu responded to the inauguration of President Donald Trump with a statement that seemed to take issue with Trump's "America First" message during his inaugural speech
.
"Like he did on the campaign trail, President Trump painted a picture of poverty and crime in our 'inner cities.' Unfortunately, I am concerned he paints cities with too broad of a brush. And it is not just his view of cities. America is not the dark and ominous place he describes," Landrieu wrote, adding, "And while America must always come first, we can never be about America only. Because as important as our pure self-interest is, our enlightened self-interest requires us to lift one another up."
Full statement under the jump.
"Today, we mark the hallmark of American democracy in the peaceful transition of power. On behalf of the people of New Orleans, I want to thank President Obama and Vice President Biden for their unwavering commitment in rebuilding one of America’s great cities.
"Today, President Trump laid out his desire to help create great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs. If he truly wants to do this in a thoughtful and bipartisan way, he should work with mayors across the country to make sure funding and policies hit the streets.
"Unfortunately, like he did on the campaign trail, President Trump painted a picture of poverty and crime in our 'inner cities.' Unfortunately, I am concerned he paints cities with too broad of a brush. And it is not just his view of cities. America is not the dark and ominous place he describes.
"We are people of great strength and optimism. Our great diversity makes us stronger. And while America must always come first, we can never be about America only. Because as important as our pure self-interest is, our enlightened self-interest requires us to lift one another up. To whom much is given, much is required. Our great nation bears this burden happily and with joy. America cannot be a great nation if we are not a good nation.
"I hope that President Trump will govern with greater awareness and bi-partisanship than the words he shared with our nation today.
"Let us all renew our commitment to act on behalf of all Americans who yearn for a federal government that will partner with local leaders to deliver increased public safety, new jobs and opportunities for our people, healthcare security and affordability, and investments in our infrastructure.
"The great thing about America is there is nothing here that cannot be fixed, no river that cannot be crossed, and no divide that cannot be bridged, if, and only if, we seek common ground. I pray that our new President will exemplify the best of this nation as our leader and representative to the world."
Tags: Donald Trump, Mitch Landrieu, inauguration, Image