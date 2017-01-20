New singles from Dumpstaphunk and Naughty Professor in time for Inauguration Day

Chali 2Na and Sex Gilmore joined Naughty Professor for "Darker Daze."
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined Dumpstaphunk for its latest single, "Justice," released Jan. 20 as Donald Trump took the oath of office. The video pulls from newsreel footage and opens with Martin Luther King Jr.'s "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" as newsreel footage spans presidential debates, the Ku Klux Klan, Black Lives Matter and beyond. "In light of certain messages and overall tones of acceptance, or lack thereof, being voiced by many over recent months," Ian Neville told Billboard, "inauguration day seemed to be an appropriate time to voice the need for equal say and opportunity for all people."
“This song is basically our current take on the message of equal opportunity and the right to a decent life for all humans. The human part is that major common thread that some other humans have the ability to ignore,” Ivan Neville said in a statement. “This song is to remind people that we are all in this together no matter what your beliefs, race, or any other perceived differences. When you look at how far we've come and think about all the progress we've made and then think about how far we still have to go. That's when you need justice in all its form.”
Dex Gilmore of Sexy Dex and the Fresh and rapper Chali 2Na of Jurassic 5 joined versatile funk ensemble Naughty Professor for its "Darker Daze," the latest single from the band's 2017 full-length Identity. The song — propelled by Gilmore's moody guitar washes and Chali 2Na's prophetic baritone raps — is a powerful state of the union, an essay on racial injustice, civil rights and the long days ahead.
"We gonna keep pushing the limits until they bury us," Chali raps. "Mama said there'd be days like this, the type of days that make me raise my fist in protest."