Restaurant news for Dat Dog, Brennan's and Bacchanal

Hot dog restaurant Dat Dog is looking to franchise and planning on expanding to locations in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Lafayette, this year.
Next month, Brennan’s
(417 Royal St., 504-525-9711) will host a series of pop-up dinners with The Four Seasons’ proprietor Julian Niccolini and chef Pecko Zantilaveevan.
The dinner series runs from Feb. 8-11 and will feature a preview of what’s in store for the storied Manhattan restaurant’s re-opening when it relocates to its new address at 280 Park Ave. The restaurant closed last summer after a nearly 60-year run at the nearby glitzy Seagram Building, whose landlords did not renew the lease.
Guests can expect some of the restaurant's signature dishes, including Nantucket bay scallops with white truffle, crispy shrimp, cremonata and mustard fruit, and bison tournedos with pommes Anna, roasted mushrooms, shallot confit and black truffle sauce. Additional menu items from Brennan's Slade Rushing will be available at the dinner.
Guests attending the dinners will receive a commemorative doubloon that gets them a lifetime supply of Champagne, limited to one glass per day during visits to either Brennan’s or The Four Seasons.
For reservations visit www.brennansneworleans.com.
Bywater wine haunt Bacchanal
(600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111) is debuting its first house wines today (Jan. 20). The wine was inspired by the wine shop-cum-restaurant’s founder, Chris Rudge, who died in 2015 at the age of 40.
The selection includes the Bacchanal House Red and Bacchanal House White, both 2015 Rhone blends. Both wines will be available by the bottle, and for the next week, also by the glass.