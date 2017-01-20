Second line Sunday: Ladies of Unity parade featuring The Hot 8 Brass Band

Start: Sportsman's Corner, Second and Dryades. Proceed down Second. Left on Danneel St. to Washington Ave. Right on Washington. Continue down Washington to S. Claiborne. Left on Claiborne to Toledano. Right on Toledano.
Stop: 3121 Toledano (Ice Divas). Proceed down Toledano. Right on S. Rocheblave.
Stop: Tapp's Lounge (Ole & Nu Style Fellas). Proceed down Washington on to S. Dorgenois. Right on S. Dorgenois to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Right on MLK. Proceed down MLK to S. Claiborne Ave.
Stop: Ladies of Different Links. Make a right on to S. Claiborne Ave. Proceed down Claiborne to Jackson Ave. Left on Jackson. Continue down Jackson to Simon Bolivar.
Stop: Dumaine Street Gang. At Simon Bolivar continue to Jackson to Brainard St. to Phillip St. to Baronne St. to Second St.
Disband: Second and Dryads
2017 King of Queens: Dr. Love
Mr. Sophisticated: Jwan Boudreaux
Mrs. Sophisticated: Sweet Feet Gauthier
Parade Chairperson: Jamal Caldwell
Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.