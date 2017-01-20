Second line Sunday: Ladies of Unity parade featuring The Hot 8 Brass Band

Ray Laskowitz

Ladies of Unity Social Aid and Pleasure Club

LADIES OF UNITY 6TH ANNUAL PARADE

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2017 12-4pm

Special guests: Sophisticated Ladies Of Class

Featuring the Hot 8 Brass Band

Start: Sportsman's Corner, Second and Dryades. Proceed down Second. Left on Danneel St. to Washington Ave. Right on Washington. Continue down Washington to S. Claiborne. Left on Claiborne to Toledano. Right on Toledano.

Stop: 3121 Toledano (Ice Divas). Proceed down Toledano. Right on S. Rocheblave.

Stop: Tapp's Lounge (Ole & Nu Style Fellas). Proceed down Washington on to S. Dorgenois. Right on S. Dorgenois to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Right on MLK. Proceed down MLK to S. Claiborne Ave.

Stop: Ladies of Different Links. Make a right on to S. Claiborne Ave. Proceed down Claiborne to Jackson Ave. Left on Jackson. Continue down Jackson to Simon Bolivar.

Stop: Dumaine Street Gang. At Simon Bolivar continue to Jackson to Brainard St. to Phillip St. to Baronne St. to Second St.

Disband: Second and Dryads



2017 King of Queens: Dr. Love

Mr. Sophisticated: Jwan Boudreaux

Mrs. Sophisticated: Sweet Feet Gauthier

Parade Chairperson: Jamal Caldwell









